Info Sessions For New 211 DuPage Social Service Helpline

DuPage County and 211 DuPage are holding two virtual information sessions about the soon-to-be-launched 211 DuPage.

Free Social Service Helpline

211 DuPage is a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website for DuPage County residents. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year round, the service will direct people to health and social services resources. Those will include help with basic needs like securing food and clothing, rent and utility payment assistance, senior programs, home weatherization, caregiver support, and legal aid, among others.

Two Informational Sessions

The sessions will be held on Monday October 24 from 1 p.m. to 2p.m., and Wednesday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Both will be geared toward service providers, to share information about how the system will work and be implemented. They’ll also touch on how this might affect social service in the DuPage County area.

The sessions will be recorded on DuPageCRIS, which will eventually transition into the 211 DuPage website. Registration information can be found at this link. Those interested need only register for one session. Anyone with questions can email csprograms@dupageco.org.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!