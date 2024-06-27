Insomnia Cookies coming to Naperville this summer

A bakery known for serving up sweet treats late into the night is coming to Naperville this summer.

Insomnia Cookies plans to open a location near the North Central College campus.

“(Insomnia Cookies) chose this area because it’s near the college,” said Taylor Campbell, a representative from the agency for Insomnia. “That’s their target audience.”

Campbell was not able to provide the bakery’s address, but job listings on the company’s website note the new location as 22 E. Chicago Ave., Suite 109.

Variety of sweet treats at Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia’s menu features over 20 different flavors of cookies, including double chocolate chunk, confetti deluxe, and snickerdoodle. The bakery also offers gluten-free and vegan options.

“(Insomnia Cookies) has their regular standard cookies, their classic cookies, and their deluxe (cookies) as well, some of the flavors are rotating,” said Campbell. “In addition, they have a line of brownies, as well as ice creams.”

First Insomnia location in Naperville

The new bakery will be Insomnia’s first location in Naperville and its 15th in Illinois. Established in Pennsylvania in 2003, Insomnia has over 280 bakeries nationwide.

The bakery is currently accepting applications for positions at the Naperville Insomnia on its website.

Insomnia plans to host a grand opening ceremony at the Naperville location which will feature deals and giveaways, on a date still to be determined. But Campbell did tell NCTV17 they are shooting for a summer opening.

Photo courtesy: Insomnia Cookies

