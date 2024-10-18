Investigation into alleged Naperville drug sales results in charges of drug possession

A Chicago man has been charged with possessing drugs, arrested earlier this month while police say they were investigating the alleged sale of drugs in Naperville.

Eugene Walker, 33, has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and unlawful possession of a controlled substance other (fentanyl), according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Police investigating alleged sale of drugs in Naperville

In early October, the Naperville Police Department was alerted to an alleged sale of drugs on the northwest side of the city by Route 59 and Pebblewood Lane.

During the investigation by the Naperville Police Special Operations Group, detectives spotted Walker approaching a building in the Pebblewood Lane area.

When contacting Walker, police allegedly found 125 grams of suspected cocaine and 44 grams of a suspected combination of heroin and fentanyl in his possession. Walker was taken into custody, charged, and later transported to the DuPage County Jail.

NPD will “continue to be proactive”

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres applauded the work of his officers on this case.

“I want to sincerely thank the men and women of this police department who continue to take these dangerous drugs off our streets,” said Arres. “Our department will continue to be proactive and hold those accountable who bring these drugs into our city.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!