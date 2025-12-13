IPSD 204 board recommends John Price as new superintendent

The Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education has named Dr. John Price as its recommended candidate for the district’s new superintendent.

The board is expected to take a formal vote on his appointment at its Dec. 15 meeting, according to a district press release. If approved, Dr. Price would replace Dr. Adrian Talley, who will be stepping down from the role in June at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Dr. John Price Recommended as Indian Prairie Superintendent

Dr. Price has served as superintendent of North Chicago School District 187 since July 2017. During his tenure, the district experienced instructional improvement, improved student outcomes, and sustained financial stability.

While in North Chicago, Dr. Price helped launch the North Chicago Public Education Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing tuition-free college access to graduates of North Chicago Community High School. To date, the foundation has awarded more than 100 full-ride scholarships.

Dr. Price’s early career experiences shaped his approach to education as a form of service, the release noted. As a teacher at a Catholic elementary school on Chicago’s West Side, he redirected his salary to help provide tuition assistance for students.

Leadership and service

In 2011, while serving as principal of Audubon Elementary School, the school earned the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Award for Excellence, recognizing significant improvement in student learning.

Following his tenure at Audubon, Dr. Price moved into district-level leadership with Chicago Public Schools, where he spent three years as a regional superintendent overseeing both elementary and high schools. He later served three additional years as assistant superintendent in Evanston.

Dr. Price, his wife, Cheryl, and their two grown children have lived in Chicago since 2001.

Board President Laurie Donohue expressed the board’s support of the recommendation.“The board is confident Dr. Price will continue to foster and expand excellence in Indian Prairie,” Donohue said. “We believe he will be a strong leader and dedicated advocate for our students, staff and families.”

Pending board approval, Dr. Price would begin his role on July 1, 2026. The superintendent’s three-year contract is available on the district’s website.

Community members are invited to meet Dr. Price at a special reception on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Crouse Education Center, 780 Shoreline Drive, Aurora.

