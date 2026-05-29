IPSD 204 celebrates class of 2026 graduates

Graduates of Indian Prairie School District 204 were encouraged to have faith in uncertainty, remain true to themselves, and embrace change as they closed their high school chapter.

On Sunday, May 24, the district celebrated graduates from all three of its high schools: 693 from Metea Valley, 639 from Waubonsie Valley, and 758 from Neuqua Valley.

Neuqua Valley believes in graduates amidst uncertainty

At Neuqua’s ceremony, senior Stephen He encouraged his graduating peers to have confidence in the face of uncertainty.

“I’m excited for what people expect us to be: doctors, scientists, lawyers, teachers, musicians, athletes, entrepreneurs, but I’m even more excited for what people don’t expect us to be, for the paths and risks we’ll take that don’t yet have aims, for the new pinnacles that we’ll reach, and for the problems we’ll solve that haven’t even been discovered…As we dip our toes into whatever comes next, the waters ahead may be uncertain, but we already know what to do,” He said.

Principal Lance Furhur reminded the senior class of the belief the Neuqua staff and administrators have in them.

“What is today really about? This idea that we believe in you, I believe, should be the one that you carry with you, not the uncertainties of tomorrow or the past. As you come up on stage today, and your name is read, and that sound echoes throughout this arena, and you get a handshake and a diploma. I want you to be thinking, we believe in you,” Furhur said.

Metea Valley speakers stress being yourself to achieve success

Metea Valley senior speaker Sam Kaligotla emphasized the importance of being true to yourself.

“Now everyone keeps asking us, ‘What are you going to do next?’ But I don’t think knowing what you’re going to do is nearly as important as knowing how you’re going to do it, whether you’re going to be a neurosurgeon, start your own business, or you’re still figuring it out…Somewhere along the way, you have to stop and ask, ‘Is this what I actually want?’ Because success doesn’t mean anything if it isn’t yours. So make choices that are genuinely yours,” Kaligotla said.

And Metea Principal Daniel DeBruycker advised graduates not to be defined by any success that may come.

“Remember these things: live where your feet are, show up for people at their hardest moments, choose curiosity, be early, be dependable, and let purpose guide you more than ego ever could…Your future will not be defined by what you achieve, but how you become along who you become along the way, and how you treat others,” DeBruycker said.

At 50th graduation ceremony, Waubonsie Valley urges embracing change

Waubonsie Valley marked its 50th graduation ceremony on Sunday, with Principal Jason Stipp remarking on the change the class of 2026 has experienced.

“With all this celebrating, it is fitting that our 50th anniversary is connected to this next step in your lives that awaits you following today’s ceremony. The step towards adulthood. Change has been the constant theme for your class this year, as we have brought together student committees, faculty groups, architects, and designers to redesign Waubonsie for the next 50 years, all to enact change. As you’re about to find and graduating today, you too are now confronting impactful change…Embrace it,” said Stipp.

That idea of change was reflected by senior speaker Emily Park.

“While Stevie Nicks says in her song Landslide that there’s a time when we’re afraid of changing, she also says time makes you bolder. So Warriors, move forward with courage, because the future is waiting for someone like you who is bold enough to change it,” Park said.

Dr. Talley advises courage at final graduation ceremonies

The commencement was the final one for outgoing IPSD 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley, who addressed all three departing classes.

“As this is my final opportunity to stand before you at graduation, I can think of no better message to leave you with than this: Be courageous. Go out and make your mark on the world. Congratulations,” Talley said.

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