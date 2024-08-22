IPSD 204 rings in the new school year at Brookdale Elementary

On Thursday morning, Indian Prairie School District 204 signaled the start of the 2024-2025 school year, with the annual Brookdale Elementary bell ringing.

A longtime Brookdale Elementary School tradition

It’s a longstanding practice started by former principal, the late Chuck Seidel.

“So it has been a tradition going on here in Naperville for many, many years. It’s something we look forward to. We ring it twice in the morning and twice in the evening, and it’s such a great tradition that all the kids look forward to, and we have students who help ring it each time before and after school,” said Keeley Schmid, Principal of Brookdale Elementary School.

Pulling the string this morning were fifth graders Nora, Jake, and Talia.

“It’s really fun because you’ll pull on it, but it’s not really that heavy until you go down, then it’s heavy and you go up. So you’re just pulling on something constantly. It’s really fun but like it would be a lot heavier if they weren’t with me,” said Talia.

“It’s a really important Brookdale tradition. We all value it a lot, and it’s something we all look forward to every year,” said Rachael Heinz, a parent of two Brookdale students.

IPSD 204 welcomes students to school

After the bell was rung, all students met at the school’s blacktop to be officially welcomed back…or welcomed in, as for the first time, kindergarteners started on the same day as the rest of the students.

Although the bell was only rung at Brookdale Elementary, Principal Schmid shared a message for all district families.

“District 204 community, It’s going to be a great school year. We got this parents,” said Schmid.

