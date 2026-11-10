IPSD 204 seeks to cover more driver education costs through fees

Teaching students to drive is a program that doesn’t pay for itself in Indian Prairie School District 204 — and in many districts across the state.

But, looking to decrease the gap between funding for and costs of driver education, the district is seeking a waiver from Illinois school code to charge a higher fee beginning next year.

Proposed increases of $75, $25 for next two years

District 204 currently charges $425 per student for driver education and offers the class to about 740 students each year across its three high schools.

The program costs the district about $1.6 million a year to operate. Revenue from student fees — plus a $152-per-student reimbursement from the state — covers about $300,000. But that means the district still loses $1.3 million a year on driver education.

The $425 student fee has been steady for the past three years under the district’s most recent waiver from school code, which otherwise would cap the allowable charge at $250.

The district now is proposing to charge $500 per student in 2027-28 and $525 beginning in 2028-29.

New fees would remain mid-range for driver education

The increases would not cover the full cost the district incurs to fund things like driver education teacher salaries and benefits, vehicle maintenance, license plate renewals and fuel for the cars in which students practice.

But it would help better adjust for ongoing increases in these expenses, said Grant Sahr, director of elective curriculum for the district. It would keep the district within a broad range of public and private driving school costs, which run from $250 in districts charging the state-required amount to nearly $1,000 at some private facilities including Top Driver and Elite Driving School, according to district research.

Fee waiver request now heads to state for approval

The proposed new fees also would allow the district to continue waiving or decreasing driver education costs for students who qualify based on board policy, Sahr said.

School board members approved the projected fee increases without discussion as part of a group of items approved at once during Monday night’s meeting.

If the state OK’s Indian Prairie’s waiver request, the increased fees would go into effect beginning next school year.

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