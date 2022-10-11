IPSD 204’s First-Ever Strategic Plan Is 5-Year Roadmap To Student Success

Indian Prairie School District 204 has released its first-ever strategic plan. Entitled Inspire, Innovate, and Empower, the plan lays out the district’s path forward over the next five years to support students emotionally, socially and academically. The plan notes its mission is to “inspire all students to achieve their greatest potential.”

Four Key Priority Areas To Strategic Plan

There are four key priority areas for the plan: Focus on Student Development, Invest in Staff, Engage with the Learning Community, and Optimize Resources and Operations.

“Our final product is a forward-looking strategic plan,” IPSD 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said in a press release. “It enhances our ability to impact our students, staff, and larger community positively. This plan will inspire us all for the future.”

Input from 175 Stakeholders To Develop Plan

The five-year plan was put together after getting input from more than 175 stakeholders, with students, staff, parents and community members as part of the committee. Members held discussions at four meetings, focusing on a review of the Portrait of a Graduate competencies, which had been created with the help of Batelle for Kids. That same educational nonprofit helped to facilitate the IPSD 204 strategic plan. Committee members also brainstormed priority areas for the district and took part in a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats, or SWOT analysis.

The district says the IPSD Board of Education stands in support of the plan. “Our new plan will drive decision making, define goals, and initiate efforts to continue allowing our students to thrive and prepare for future success,” IPSD 204 Board President Donahue said.

2021-22 Annual Report Also Released

Also released by IPSD 204 was the 2021-22 Annual Report. The district said that report had been on hiatus for the past 15 years. It is meant to give clarity and information about the past school year. The district will be using the report in upcoming years to give updates about how the strategic plan is working.

Both the strategic plan and the annual report may be viewed on the IPSD 204 website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

