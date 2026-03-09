Islamic Center of Naperville Youth gives back with Ramadan food packing event

The Islamic Center of Naperville Youth and Islamic Relief USA recently partnered up to host an Iftar food packing event for Ramadan at ICN.

What are Ramadan and Iftar?

Ramadan is the holiest month of the year for Muslims, and includes fasting from dawn to sunset, praying, and giving back.

“When you take out food, drinking, some of the other things, we start to really reflect on what we’re grateful for. It’s a time for our community to come together and just work with one another to give back,” said Sarah Lakhany, lead impact member at ICN Youth. “And it’s a time where everyone will pray and break fast. It’s just exciting. We look forward to it all year.”

Iftar is the evening meal at sunset to break that fast. The meals prepared at the event were sent to five of Islamic Relief’s partners in the Chicago area who aid immigrants, the unhoused population, refugee families, low-income families, and single mothers.

“In general, especially with the SNAP benefits being cut and families not being able to afford to put food on the table, it’s really important for people to have access to basic necessities that all of us deserve,” said Islamic Relief USA lead volunteer engagement specialist Wsmah Siddiqui. “And especially in Ramadan, we’re fasting ourselves, but we have something to open our fast with at the end of the day. But there’s some people that don’t have that basic human right.”

Naperville community exceeds expectations

The Naperville community’s efforts helped pack 20,000 meals for those in need. The packages included basmati rice, dried carrot flakes, pinto beans, and a 7-spice mixture.

Over 120 volunteers signed up for the event, with many more also on the wait list.

“We are blessed with a community that had far exceeded our initial goal,” said Lakhany. And what’s really exciting, especially in the month of Ramadan while everyone’s fasting, they’re taking their time and their energy. We’ve got people of all ages out here contributing, families, and there’s a part for everyone.”

College student Abbas Khan grew up in Naperville and has been a part of ICN from a young age, which motivated him to come out and help.

“This is my community, I was raised here. It raised me, and every time I’m able to give back to the community that gave so much to me, I’ve got to take that opportunity,” said Khan.

Islamic Relief has hosted the Ramadan food packing event for 15 years, but it’s the organization’s first time partnering with ICN and its youth group.

“As cliche as it sounds, our youth is our tomorrow. So to see them taking ownership and growing with the community and being so excited – mom and dad didn’t force you. They’re here on their own,” said Lakhany. “And so it’s just really heartwarming to see everyone come out and put aside all the other responsibilities of the day to help.”