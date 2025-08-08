Jack in the Box opens in Naperville

The Naperville Jack in the Box, located at 1600 E Ogden Ave., is now open.

Bringing the full Jack in the Box menu to Naperville

The fast food restaurant chain opened its doors on Aug. 4, bringing its full menu to the community, including burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, and milkshakes.

Naperville’s Jack in the Box is open 24 hours a day, offering breakfast and late-night dining options with dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering capabilities.

According to a press release from last summer, the Naperville location is one of eight company-operated units opening this year, marking the chain’s return to the Chicagoland area after more than four decades.

“This strategic expansion into Chicago allows us to not only satisfy long-standing customer demand for our brand, but also to become a key member in the region’s thriving restaurant scene,” said Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box, in a press release. “We’re excited to bring our unique menu where customers can order any item at any time – day or night and we’re confident Jack in the Box will quickly become a favorite local destination.”

