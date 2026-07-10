Naperville Judd Kendall VFW earns back-to-back ‘All-American’ honors

The Judd Kendall VFW post #3873 has received high honors for its leadership, teamwork, and membership growth.

Naperville’s local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars located at 908 W. Jackson Avenue, has been named an All-State and All-American chapter by the national organization, both for the second year in a row.

Eligibility for the honors

To be eligible for the All-American distinction, a post must achieve 101% growth in membership and reach participation benchmarks in specific programs by certain deadlines.

Community engagement and local traditions

The Judd Kendall post has grown to more than 660 members and is active in Naperville throughout the year with events like its Fish Fry, the city’s Memorial Day Parade, Buddy Poppy sales, and Veterans Day ceremonies.

“We’re out there putting in the work and doing our due diligence because we want to make a difference,” said Staci Boyer, commander for the post.

Recognition and pride

In addition to the national accolades, the organization was recognized at the VFW Department of Illinois State Convention for the following:

First place – Hospital & VAVS Program

Top 3 – VFW National Home Donations

Membership Award

Americanism Award

Red Level Supporter Award

Boyer says it’s not just the honors that make her proud to lead the post but also the support of the local community.



“It makes my heart full,” she said. “It just gives me so much happiness every day that I’m a part of this to see people recognizing the importance of veterans in our world today.”

For their efforts, the Judd Kendall VFW will receive a commemorative post citation, streamer, and formal recognition in the VFW Magazine. Members will also be honored at the VFW National Convention in Reno, Nevada, at the end of the month.

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