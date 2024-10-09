Kendra Scott Naperville to celebrate grand opening by giving back

Lifestyle and accessories brand Kendra Scott is set to open a location in downtown Naperville’s Main Street Promenade this week.

The store at 55 S. Main Street, Suite 111 will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Oct. 11, and a series of grand opening events the following weekend with a focus on giving back to the community, according to a news release from Kendra Scott.

Kendra Scott Naperville features brand’s newest store concept design

Kendra Scott Naperville plans to feature the “full expression” of the Austin, Texas-based brand’s retail experiences, its first store in the Chicago area with its newest concept design.

The 2,439-square-foot space will offer the brand’s latest collections and the Kendra Scott Color Bar, a customizable jewelry offering.

Ribbon cutting this Friday

Kendra Scott Naperville will host a soft open ribbon-cutting ceremony with Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli on Oct. 11 at 9:15 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and customers who spend $100 before 11 a.m. will receive a “special gift” with their purchase. Sparrow Coffee will provide free coffee during the event.

Grand opening weekend with a focus on giving back

The grand opening weekend kicks off on Friday, Oct. 18. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., 20% of all proceeds at Kendra Scott Naperville will be donated to area nonprofit Little Friends. Guests can enjoy complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House.

On Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 20% of the store’s proceeds will go toward the Naperville Woman’s Club. Customers will receive a free DIY bouquet bar with any purchase.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Kendra Scott Naperville will donate 20% of all proceeds to Aurora-based shelter Hesed House.

Le Chocolat du Bouchard will provide a sweets bar during the events on Oct. 18 and 19.

On Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Kendra Scott Naperville will give 20% of all proceeds to the Naperville Area Humane Society.

Customers who spend $125 during the grand opening weekend will receive a “special gift” from Kendra Scott Naperville.

Grand opening weekend guests will receive a free Kendra Scott Naperville tote bag, while supplies last.

For more information on the store’s ribbon cutting and grand opening weekend, visit the event website.

