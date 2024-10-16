Kenn Miller, Vicki Keller receive Naperville Senior of the Year Awards

A councilman and entrepreneur – Kenn Miller has spent almost three decades, “energetically serving the Naperville community,” said Gwenn Lloyd, Naperville Senior Task Force Co-Chair.

For their years of giving back, Miller and fellow Naperville resident Vicki Keller were honored with Senior of the Year Awards from the Naperville Senior Task Force at a ceremony in the Naperville Municipal Center Tuesday night.

The organization accepts Senior of the Year nominations for Naperville residents who have a history of community service, give back selflessly, and are 65 years or older. Each year, they choose two award recipients, one man and one woman.

Miller’s 29 years serving Naperville

Since moving to Naperville with his wife Janice 29 years ago, Miller has volunteered with over 30 local nonprofit organizations, such as Naperville Responds for Veterans and Safe Suburbs.

He served on the Naperville City Council from 2005 to 2013.

“I think it’s in my genes that you give back to the city,” Miller said. “And that is one of the unsung attributes of Naperville, it is a giving and volunteering community, and that’s why I like to do thing to help people in any way I can.”

Miller also co-founded Autism Home Support Services, the Hub88 Innovation Center, and West Suburban Angels investment group. (print only)

Over five decades on the stage and in the community

Nebraska native Vicki Keller moved to Naperville in the late 1960s. To meet area locals, she joined the Naperville Municipal Band as a clarinet player, a role she’s held for the last 55 years.

“It was a good fit, so the rest is history, I guess,” said Keller.

She was married to Ron Keller, the former band director, who passed away earlier this year.

Keller also worked for Naper Settlement and Nichols Library, and has been a member of First Congregational Church since 1970.

“Listening to Gwen read about what I’ve done, I was just really surprised I guess, and thought, I did that, I did that, and I think, ‘Oh my gosh, I had the energy to do all that,’” Keller said.

Miller and Keller were both recognized by Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli at Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, receiving a plaque of recognition.

