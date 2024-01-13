Kids head to Naperville sled hills for some snowy fun

Though drivers are looking at the falling snow with dismay, kids are viewing it with delight.

After last winter’s disappointing snow numbers, Naperville area kids were thrilled to get out their sleds and head to Rotary Hill on Friday, one of the Naperville Park District’s many sled hills.

“It’s big, but not steep,” said Bennett, a sledder out for the day. “It’s like a good amount of both.”

His friend Brady pointed out that there was also a smaller side hill to enjoy.

“Like if you’re maybe younger and you’re too scared to go down this hill, you could probably go over here and go down a smaller hill, so you’re not as scared,” said Brady.

Sled hills a great place for fun with friends

Most were happy to be outside having a good time.

“My favorite part of sledding is spending time with my friends during the winter, cause it’s like the best time to spend time with them,” said Grayson, another sledder.

Though sometimes the winter antics could get a bit tiresome, one sledder said.

“I like when they’re NOT throwing snow at me,” said Annie after getting pummeled with snow by a few friends.

Parents enjoy some sledding as well

Parents got in on the fun as well, with many taking their own trip down the hill.

“This is actually our first time here,” said Rich Karney, out for some fun after both his work and his child’s school had closed. “It’s bigger than I thought it was going to be. They’ve got this nice walk path up, and there’s lots of other families here having a good time.”

Park district has eight sled hills

The Naperville Park District has a number of sled hills to choose from, all of which all of which open at sunrise.

Arrowhead Park, Brook Crosssings, Country Lakes Park, Gartner Park, Weigand Riverfront Park, May Watts Park, and Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, are all non-lighted, staying open until one hour after sunset.

For those looking for some later-night sledding though, Rotary Hill is the place to be, where the sled hill is lighted, and open until 10 p.m.

Sled hill rules

The park district notes that they do not provide supervision, so those under age eight should be supervised by a responsible adult.

Acceptable sledding options are inner tubes, plastic sleds, and snowboards, with no more than two people per sled permitted. Toboggans and any sleds that have metal runners are not allowed.

After putting him some solid sledding, Bennet had just one request for his school district.

“Tuesday when it’s really cold, please make it another snow day,” he said.

Where are the Naperville Park District sled hills?

Here’s where you can find each hill.

Arrowhead Park, 711 Iroquois Avenue

Brook Crossings, 1015 95th Street

Country Lakes Park, 1835 North Aurora Road

Gartner Park, 524 W Gartner Road

Weigand Riverfront Park, 2436 S. Washington Street

May Watts Park, 804 S. Whispering Hills Drive

Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road

Riverwalk Sled Hill at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!