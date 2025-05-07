KidsMatter celebrates first Teen Philanthropy Initiative graduates

The inaugural class of the KidsMatter Teen Philanthropy Initiative graduated from the program on Wednesday, April 23, at the Naperville Municipal Center.

The two-year program, open to high school juniors, teaches students about nonprofit work and immerses them in the world of philanthropy.

TPI is part of the Future Philanthropists Program, which was started in Oak Park, Ill., in 2010 by Rick King and has since spread around the Midwest. The program provides opportunities for youth to give back to the community.

“They learn all about the important, strategic volunteerism in our community. And they learn about how to give money away, to do an RFP to go out and visit the nonprofit. And then they learn a lot about how to fundraise and how to invite others to be part of a very important initiative,” said KidsMatter CEO Nina Menis.

Teen Philanthropy Initiative teaches students real-world skills

Students are divided into groups and meet with their mentors once a month at North Central College, earning college credit from the institution. Throughout the program, they work on applying for grants, writing appeal letters and performing “personal asks” to organizations for donations.

Students also have to raise money, which they later donate to organizations of their choice.

“The juniors give $10,000 away to nonprofits in the area that work primarily with youth, and then their senior year, they raise the money to help support the juniors. So, it really is a full circle program where it supports the teens, but also is very supportive of our nonprofit community,” Menis said.

The idea to kickstart the program was pitched to Menis a few years ago by Mark Trembacki, chief strategy officer for Busey Bank.

Trembacki had always been involved with nonprofits and was introduced to the Teen Philanthropy Initiative in 2010 by its founder. After seeing what the program entailed, he was motivated to impart the knowledge of philanthropy onto the youth in Naperville.

“It’s very exciting to the kind of just see it come full circle. From when we started talking about it and attracting others to support the program as mentors, as guest speakers in the class, whatever it may be and now to see the students really kind of heading off with these skills,” Trembacki said.

Graduates reflect on the program’s impact

One student, Divya Date, a senior at Waubonsie Valley High School, has aspirations to become a doctor. She said the program gave her the interpersonal communication skills needed to be successful in medicine.

“I think health care has a lot to do with nonprofit organizations, and how philanthropy will help the people in our community, so I just want to help make the community a better place in terms of health care,” said Date.

Another student, Haasini Some, said she felt empowered by the experience, realizing the positive impact she can make on her community.

“I realized that even as teenagers in high school, we’re able to do that, and a lot of people don’t understand that this is such an accessible thing to everyone to give back and help their community. And I feel like this organization was just a great way for me to learn that,” she said.

Applications for the Teen Philanthropy Initiative are now open.

