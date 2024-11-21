KidsMatter honors 23 Naperville-area students with Youth Service Award

KidsMatter recognized 23 teens for their outstanding volunteer contributions to local nonprofits with the 2024 Youth Service Award. Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli and City Council members joined KidsMatter on Monday for this year’s ceremony in the council chambers.

“It’s so encouraging to see youth giving back to causes that matter to them, supporting our local nonprofits, and learning what it means to serve,” said Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director of KidsMatter. “This commitment to helping others can grow with them into adulthood and further benefit our community.”

2024 Youth Service Award recipients

The 2024 Youth Service Award recipients and the organizations they supported are:

Kendall Albertini: Good Shepherd Church Fusion Disability Ministry

Soha Ali: NAMI DuPage

Advit Arora: KidsMatter

Grey Bauer: Alive Centers for Teens

Lily Bradley: The Morton Arboretum

Lyndeia Clark: Naperville Park District

Erin Dearie: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital

Bianca Garcia: KidsMatter

Siri Gundapaneni: West Suburban Community Pantry

Olivia Huff: Western DuPage Special Recreation Association

Jonathan Lissak: Good Shepherd Church Fusion Disability Ministry

Yagnesh Lokesh: Endeavor Health and KidsMatter

Monish Malla: Naperville Public Library

Anna Mase: Little Friends, Inc.

Kiera Moran: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Juliet Parrott: Little Friends, Inc.

Shrey Patel: Alive Centers for Teens

Natalie Pope: 360 Youth Services

Molly Rintoul: Naper Settlement

Anirudh Saravanan: GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley

Joshua Staggs: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana

Sylvia Steger: Naperville Public Library

Anna Weber: 360 Youth Services

About the Youth Service Award

KidsMatter has honored Naperville-area volunteer students with the Youth Service Award since 1993. In 2005, KidsMatter partnered with the City of Naperville to enhance the awards program, continuing to encourage students to give back to their community.

Watch the 2024 Youth Service Award Ceremony

The 2024 award ceremony will be televised on NCTV17 on Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.

Photo courtesy: KidsMatter

