KidsMatter honors 23 Naperville-area students with Youth Service Award

KidsMatter recognized 23 teens for their outstanding volunteer contributions to local nonprofits with the 2024 Youth Service Award. Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli and City Council members joined KidsMatter on Monday for this year’s ceremony in the council chambers.
“It’s so encouraging to see youth giving back to causes that matter to them, supporting our local nonprofits, and learning what it means to serve,” said Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director of KidsMatter. “This commitment to helping others can grow with them into adulthood and further benefit our community.”
2024 Youth Service Award recipients
The 2024 Youth Service Award recipients and the organizations they supported are:
- Kendall Albertini: Good Shepherd Church Fusion Disability Ministry
- Soha Ali: NAMI DuPage
- Advit Arora: KidsMatter
- Grey Bauer: Alive Centers for Teens
- Lily Bradley: The Morton Arboretum
- Lyndeia Clark: Naperville Park District
- Erin Dearie: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital
- Bianca Garcia: KidsMatter
- Siri Gundapaneni: West Suburban Community Pantry
- Olivia Huff: Western DuPage Special Recreation Association
- Jonathan Lissak: Good Shepherd Church Fusion Disability Ministry
- Yagnesh Lokesh: Endeavor Health and KidsMatter
- Monish Malla: Naperville Public Library
- Anna Mase: Little Friends, Inc.
- Kiera Moran: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation
- Juliet Parrott: Little Friends, Inc.
- Shrey Patel: Alive Centers for Teens
- Natalie Pope: 360 Youth Services
- Molly Rintoul: Naper Settlement
- Anirudh Saravanan: GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley
- Joshua Staggs: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana
- Sylvia Steger: Naperville Public Library
- Anna Weber: 360 Youth Services
About the Youth Service Award
KidsMatter has honored Naperville-area volunteer students with the Youth Service Award since 1993. In 2005, KidsMatter partnered with the City of Naperville to enhance the awards program, continuing to encourage students to give back to their community.
Watch the 2024 Youth Service Award Ceremony
The 2024 award ceremony will be televised on NCTV17 on Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
