KidsMatter’s Volunteer Fair puts spotlight on helping Naperville nonprofits

Representatives from 30 Naperville nonprofits gathered with community members Tuesday night for KidsMatter’s Volunteer Fair.

“This is our 21st year for our Volunteer Fair, and we’re so excited to have various nonprofits here at Fort Hill Activity Center,” said Nina Menis, CEO & Executive Director of KidsMatter. “We love partnering with the (Naperville) Park District and putting this on, and love celebrating all the nonprofits here today.”

All kinds of volunteer opportunities available in Naperville

The event offered volunteer opportunities for both adults and young children.

“It’s really wonderful because everybody can come here and it’s one-stop shopping for volunteering, and you can get to visit with all of the different volunteer organizations,” Menis said. “We have volunteer activities all the way down from age five and up available.”

Those who attended got a chance to answer the question “I volunteer because…”

“There’s a jar that asks people to write on a heart what it means to them to volunteer,” said Menis. “And it’s been really cute to see even the little kids pause and reflect on what it means to them to volunteer… it’s wonderful for mental health to volunteer, it really is great there’s a lot of studies on it.”

Menis said it was “heartwarming” to see all the positive energy around volunteering in Naperville.

“If folks didn’t have an opportunity to come to the Volunteer Fair, they can go to our website… and on our volunteer page, and you’ll see all the organizations that were here today so they can still look and volunteer in our community.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!