A late night shooting in downtown Naperville leaves one person injured. Naperville Police responded to gunfire in the parking lot on West Van Buren street at approximately 11:47pm on Saturday night. Upon arrival, the police locate one man suffering from a gunshot to his leg. He was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shooting not a random act

The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was known to the person who shot him from a prior incident. The exact relationship is unclear. The victim was able to provide details to Police Officers which led to a traffic stop of the suspect car and a person of interest was taken into custody. No charges have been filed at this time as the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Naperville PoliceDepartment at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!