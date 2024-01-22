Laundry room fire at Naperville townhome forces out residents, causes $25K in damages

A laundry room fire at a multi-family townhome in Naperville on Saturday left residents displaced and caused $25,000 in damages.

Smoke, fire coming from laundry room of townhome

The Naperville Fire Department (NFD) responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Saganshkee Lane around 4:40 p.m., after getting a call about smoke coming from an appliance, according to a news release from the NFD.

Once crews arrived, they saw no signs of smoke or fire from the exterior. Moving inside, they discovered smoke and flames coming from the laundry room. Additional personnel and apparatus were brought to the scene, with the fire brought under control within 10 minutes of the first unit’s arrival.

Assist from utility companies

Fire officials say the Naperville Police and Electric Department as well as Nicor were also on scene due to the nature of the incident. The Naperville Department of Public Utilities lent a hand in salting the icy roadway. As the gas needed to be shut off, the residence where the blaze sparked was deemed uninhabitable.

All residents safely evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

