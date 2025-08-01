Lennon’s brings three floors of flavor to downtown Naperville

A brand-new restaurant has arrived in Downtown Naperville. Located at 16 W. Jefferson Ave., Lennon’s, a three-floor concept, is officially open this weekend, welcoming guests to explore different foods and drinks.

“We have great gluten-free options, vegetarian options, vegan options, meat options, fish. So, without trying to be everything to everybody, we did try to make sure that there is something that everybody would enjoy,” said Jeremy Stolberg, owner of Lennon’s.

A three-floor dining experience in Naperville

The first floor of the restaurant is the main dining area serving small plates of dishes family-style, similar to tapas.

“The first floor is globally inspired small plates that you can share with everybody at the table, as well as a few different large plates that we have,” said Jeremy Stolberg.

On the second floor, guests will have the option to try a new selection of food items while enjoying live entertainment.

“We have a different menu, which will be upscale bar food. And then we have a stage where we will have live entertainment, and we have everything booked from kids’ shows to music and band DJs,” said Stolberg.

The upcoming third floor will be a steakhouse concept and is expected to open later this year.

Lennon’s designed with fun and comfort in mind

Stolberg said he was excited to bring the restaurant to Naperville and was very intentional about its design.

“I actually built out the space myself and designed everything that’s in here. What was really important to me again was comfort, and hopefully, as you look around, there’s a lot of natural elements,” he said.

The business owner said he wanted to create an inviting space that would leave people with a smile on their faces after a visit.

“Typically, people come out to a restaurant to celebrate something, whether it’s an anniversary, a birthday, a graduation, to be with friends, or to be a family. So really, it’s about just coming out and being happy and having a great experience,” he said. “Which is also why we coupled this with the second floor. So you can extend your evening or your afternoon.”

The Naperville location is the first one opened by Stolberg and his business partner, Kyle Donahue. Another similar concept is in development in Highwood, Ill. and is expected to open next year.

Lennon’s is open from 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with varying closing times. The second-floor lounge is open Thursday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

