Lennon’s in Naperville announces closure after just over a year

Lennon’s in Naperville is closing, according to a post on the restaurant’s website, titled “A Difficult Goodbye.”

The business announced that, with “heavy hearts,” it would be ceasing operations.

Three-floor concept restaurant opened in August 2025

Lennon’s officially opened in August 2025 at 16 W. Jefferson Ave. The business featured three floors, with each intended to offer a different experience.

The first floor was Lennon’s Eatery, offering small plates with globally inspired dishes, along with some larger entrees for sharing. The second floor was Lennon’s Lounge, an entertainment venue offering live performances along with a bar food menu.

The third floor was to house L3 Steak, a steakhouse-style concept featuring a three-course prix fixe menu and an outdoor rooftop deck. The business had noted in mid-August on social media that it was making preparations to open L3 shortly and showcased the new space in a post on September 11 for a special event to be held there on October 7.

Lennon’s team expresses gratitude to customers and staff

In the closing announcement, the Lennon’s team expressed their gratitude to “everyone who walked through our doors, shared a meal, attended a show, celebrated a special occasion, worked alongside us, or supported Lennon’s in any way.”

They also thanked staff, performers, vendors, and friends, along with guests, noting they were “grateful for the memories we created together.”

The message read, “This is not the goodbye we hoped to have,” but did not note the reason for closing. The team said it was thankful for the time they had been given, and ended with a note to “please continue to ‘Share The Love’ of great food, warm hospitality and friendship for those around you.”

The restaurant did not announce a date for the closure, but the Google listing for the site noted it as “permanently closed.”

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