‘Linework’ draws out next generation of artists at College of DuPage

A new exhibit lines the walls of the Cleve Carney Museum of Art at the College of DuPage.

On display until Nov. 21, “Linework” displays the work of Chicago-area artists and Columbia College Chicago students from their publication by the same name.

“Prior to working at the College of DuPage, I actually worked at Columbia College Chicago, and that’s where I met Ivan [Brunetti] and also a lot of these students, and I was always really impressed with their ambition,” said Justin Witte, director of the CCMA. “So, about a year or so ago, Ivan was kind of musing about having a show looking back at ‘Linework,’ and I suggested, why don’t we do it at COD?”

Showcasing Chicago-based student art

“Linework” magazine was first printed in the early 2010s, and Ivan Brunetti helped students publish their art in the publication for several years after.

“He fostered a real community of artists at the college at that time, encouraging his students to push beyond their comfort zone and to publish their work,” Witte said. “So this show revisits some of those artists who were involved with the initial ‘Linework’ magazine, including Ivan Brunetti, and seeing the influence of that community made at the academic level and how it can lead to really fruitful creative careers.”

The exhibit features original sketches and editions of Linework magazines that guests can flip through.

“It’s not comics like maybe people think about them. We don’t have a lot of superheroes in this show. It’s much more out of the autobiographical and underground comic scene that is really rich in Chicago and has existed for a long time,” Witte said. “These are all artists who grew up in this area, who have that kind of experience that can relate very much to our audience.”

Hoping to inspire College of DuPage students

The publication’s student involvement inspired Witte to curate the exhibit at the CCMA.

“It’s excellent at the college because it also shows our students that they can build things while they’re at school that will have real impact on their careers,” Witte said. “It gives those students really a model to follow.”

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