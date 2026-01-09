Liquor license delay slows plans for new Naperville cooking school

A new culinary learning establishment seeking to open in Naperville has hit a hurdle in its plans to set up shop in the city after the Naperville Liquor Commission tabled its request for a liquor license.

Business offering cooking classes for all ages

Taste Buds Kitchen, a franchise with 17 locations in the U.S., is proposing to open its newest at 620 N River Rd., Unit 108. The business would offer group cooking classes to guests of all ages, where they can learn to make dishes such as pasta, burgers, and sushi as part of various course packages.

“We want to really inspire a love of the kitchen and creating cherished memories for all. And we’ll do this by delighting guests through culinary entertainment experiences,” said Jackie Burton, franchisee of Taste Buds Kitchen’s Naperville location.

For adult cooking classes at existing locations, the experience often includes alcohol, according to Burton, who appeared before the Naperville Liquor Commission on Thursday seeking an increase to the city’s Class M liquor license to allow for wine and beer sales at her establishment.

Business’s location stalls liquor license

Burton’s request for a liquor license was tabled after commissioners realized the business would be near the site of a planned daycare called Cypress School. Located at 628 N. River Rd, the school and Taste Buds Kitchen, both within the Riverwoods Office Campus, would be separated by a parking lot.

Commissioners explained that they would need to determine the exact distance between the school and the business before making any decisions, as Naperville’s code prohibits alcohol sales within 100 feet of schools.

“It sounds like that’s what we’re going to need to do on this is to do a little bit of research on that distance and then circle back to another meeting,” said Commissioner Steve Chirico.

Next steps for Taste Buds Kitchen in Naperville

If the business is within 100 feet of Cypress School, Burton would need to request an exception from the liquor commission. She would also need to notify the school’s officials of the alcohol sales at her business.

If the distance exceeds 100 feet, she will likely return to a later liquor commission meeting to revisit her request for a Class M license.

Burton, who began the process of opening the business in May last year, explained that alcohol sales are important for its model, as some wines complement the meals guests cook.

She added that many adults who visit other Taste Buds Kitchens often expect alcohol with their experience, with multiple locations even operating as “Bring Your Own Beer or Wine.” This includes the location in Bannockburn, Ill.

“Without the ability to offer this limited service, we would be at a competitive disadvantage compared to other similar concepts. And it would impact the long-term sustainability of the business,” said Burton.

The liquor commission plans to assess the matter with the city’s Transportation, Engineering and Development Department before reconvening with Burton at a later date.

