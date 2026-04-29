Little Friends organization, CEO get Live Long and Prosper Award

The Nimoy Knight Foundation has awarded both Little Friends, Inc. and its President and CEO Mike Briggs with the Live Long and Prosper Award.

Foundation and award in honor of actor Leonard Nimoy

The foundation was formed to honor the legacy of actor Leonard Nimoy, who died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2015. Its mission, which began with raising awareness about COPD, expanded in 2025 to partner with the autism community, as a nod to the bond many individuals with autism felt with the Mr. Spock character Nimoy portrayed, according to the foundation’s website.

The Live Long and Prosper Award recognizes individuals and organizations who have made “extraordinary contributions to their communities,” and who represent the values of service, logic, and hope espoused by Nimoy.

‘Difference is not a deficiency’

Little Friends, Inc. got its start in 1965, with the mission of supporting children and adults with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and social-emotional needs.

Briggs has served as the group’s CEO and president since March 2017, after being part of its Board of Directors for many years. During his tenure, the organization has seen its annual revenue more than double, growing from $13 million to more than $30 million.

It’s also expanded its services significantly, according to a news release, supporting more than 2,500 children, adults, and their families.

Briggs said the award “speaks directly to the heart” of Little Friends’ mission.

“As I learned more about the Nimoy legacy, the idea that ‘difference is not a deficiency’ deeply resonated with me. Our work helps people learn how to express themselves and be understood. Many autistic individuals feel emotions as deeply as anyone else but often rely on logic—much like Spock—to help manage and communicate those emotions. Supporting that process is both meaningful and powerful,” said Briggs.

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