Live music coming to the Naperville Riverwalk on summer Tuesdays

Music will fill the air in downtown Naperville on summer Tuesdays, with the debut of a new event called “River Sounds.”

Live music twice in one night along the Riverwalk

The weekly installments, planned by the Downtown Naperville Alliance, will bring live music to the Riverwalk area in two different ways.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. musicians will perform at Jaycees WiFi Park, just west of the corner of Water Street and Webster. Some of the samplings will be acoustic, pop, folk, or global sounds, with a local singer-songwriter, jazz quartet, and other types of musicians lined up to perform.

Then from 8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the music will move to the water. Performers will be stationed on a secured boat in the river, where they’ll show off their skills with a purely acoustic set. Music from artists ranging from opera singers to instrumentalists will float across the water, bringing a new sound of summer to Naperville.

“The DNA is always looking for fun, engaging ways to bring people downtown to enjoy all that there is to offer. The DuPage River is a terrific asset to utilize … and the idea of having floating, anchored musical performers in the river sounded like a great and unique idea to bring people downtown,” said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

River Sounds launching in mid-June

The new River Sounds will begin Tuesday, June 17, and continue each Tuesday through July 29, with the exception of July 1.

“We invite people to bring a blanket, bag chair, their friends and families … and enjoy lovely music on a beautiful summer night,” said Wood.

More information about the event can be found on the Downtown Naperville website.

