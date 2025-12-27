Liz Spencer reflects on more than two decades leading NCTV17

“Naperville is an incredible city and it is in need of an organization like NCTV that can tell its stories and help pull people together and connect them,” said Liz Spencer.

It’s a belief that has guided Liz Spencer for more than two decades – and why her next chapter carries so much weight.

Stepping down as executive director

After 23 years as NCTV17’s executive director, Spencer is stepping down from the role.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege, but it’s also been a huge job.”

She plans to continue as a storyteller, however, turning the lens on her own family.

“I want to tell my family’s stories so that my next generation of family remembers who came before them and to have them think about their own story.”

The storytelling spark

Spencer says her interest in storytelling goes as far back as early elementary school, “writing stories all the time growing up.”

“That’s how we connect to one another. That’s how we share a little about ourselves with the next person,” she said. “If we know a little bit more, we care a little bit more. We can share our empathy with one another, and we can share our skills with one another.”

Eventually, Spencer would go on to study at Hope College in Holland, Michigan, where she would meet Professor Dr. Ted Nielsen, former director of Mr. Rogers. Dr. Nielsen helped her to discover how the television industry could play a role in exercising her storytelling muscles.

“Dr. Nielsen saw something in me,” Spencer said. “He saw my storytelling skill, some of my organization, and my ability to bring people together.”

A wealth of television experience

After graduating, Spencer went on to produce content for C-SPAN, CNN, and a number of talk shows in Chicago. She also won an Emmy while working for Continental Cable (now Comcast) for her award show “Women in Cable.”

“It was just a surreal moment,” said Spencer. “It was something I never expected to happen.”

Early days at NCTV17

Spencer brought that experience to NCTV17 in 2002, when a new position opened up for the station. Starting as NCTV17’s operations supervisor, she quickly became immersed in building a new control room, assisting with programming, and mentoring high school interns.

“Her enthusiasm and vigor was just such a welcome breath for Naperville and for the station,” said Mary Lou Wehrli, who was executive director at the time.

“It was a training ground and exciting and fun, and it gave me a huge opportunity to do a couple different things that I really love to do, to mentor young people,” said Spencer.

Growing the station

Within months, she stepped into the executive director role, helping transform NCTV17 by introducing more than 20 documentaries, its signature news and sports programs, and live coverage of local elections and other key community events such as parades, the Veterans Day ceremony, and municipal band concerts.

“She was putting us out in the streets, cameras in hand, where the news was happening,” said Lindsey Theis, the first Naperville News 17 producer. “I can’t put enough of an emphasis on how big of a deal this was to do something at the hyperlocal level.”

“Beyond just the numbers, the wins and losses, there are so many wonderful stories to tell in sports and Liz knew that,” said Will Armistead, former NCTV17 sports director.

Through it all, Spencer has watched her team capture thousands of unforgettable moments and inspiring stories of everyday Naperville residents shaping the very spirit of the city.

“Seeing ordinary people doing extraordinary things, I believe, has played a huge role in the vibrancy of this community,” said Nancy Wiersum, former development director for NCTV17.

Defining – and testing – her leadership

The most defining moments for Spencer, she says, came in 2020, leading the team through the COVID-19 pandemic.

scared to death as a world, as a community, and we had no choice but to step up and try to help,” said Spencer. “My team had to trust my judgement that we were going to go forth and deliver.”

Looking back

Spencer looks back at her career, touched by more than the programs, milestones, or awards.

“I’m most proud of the people, [the] people on my staff and the people in the community whose stories I was able to tell,” she said. “To help people connected to one another through local journalism, that just filled so many buckets for me. It was wonderful.

City proclamation

At the Naperville City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 16, Mayor Scott Wehrli invited Spencer, NCTV17 staff and board members to join him in a proclamation, celebrating her accomplishments. He also revealed a new street sign, designating Ambassador Drive – the street address of Naperville Community Television – as ‘Liz Spencer Commemorative Parkway’ in her honor.

“Sometimes life doesn’t go as planned. Instead it becomes something far greater than you could have ever imagined,” said Spencer. “And that is certainly true for me with NCTV17 and the city of Naperville.”

While she may be leaving NCTV, Spencer says one thing won’t change: she’ll remain one of its biggest fans.

