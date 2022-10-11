Loaves & Fishes Partners With Edward-Elmhurst Health on Plainfield Pick-Up Location

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is partnering with Edward-Elmhurst Health to add a new pick-up location to its list.

New Pick-Up Location In Plainfield

The food pantry will soon include the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center in Plainfield as a site where clients can come and pick-up their online orders.

“With this collaboration with Edward-Elmhurst Health, we are able to make healthy food more accessible to people who need assistance,” President/CEO of Loaves & Fishes Mike Havala said in a press release. “With the nation experiencing dramatic increases in the prices of food, gas, and other basic necessities, food pantries have seen a tremendous increase in need. Loaves & Fishes has seen record numbers of people needing assistance. As the need continues to grow, we are grateful for partnerships like Edward-Elmhurst Health that allow us to have a greater impact.”

Distribution Hub Helps Expand Reach

Loaves & Fishes has a food distribution hub set up in Aurora, which enables it to store, process, and fulfill orders that come through its online market, or pre-package boxes for curbside pickup. That site has helped get food out to clients within Kane, Kendall, DuPage and Will Counties. The addition of the Plainfield site will now help the food pantry expand its mission even further, providing better convenience to those to the south.

How To Utilize

Those interested can sign into the Online Market and do their shopping, then pick the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center in Plainfield as their pickup spot. The site will begin service starting November 3.

”We’re proud to enhance our long-time partnership with Loaves & Fishes by making healthy food more accessible to the residents of Plainfield and Will County,” Mary Lou Mastro, CEO, South Region, NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health said in the release. “A Loaves & Fishes pickup location on our Plainfield campus meshes perfectly with our mission to advance the health of our communities.”

More information is available on the Loaves & Fishes Community Services website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

