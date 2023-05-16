Loaves & Fishes renames Aurora hub in honor of former volunteer

Loaves & Fishes Community Services recently renamed its Aurora building in honor of one of its early volunteers.

Linnea Eleanor Rutkowski Food Distribution Hub

The building at 580 Exchange Court will now be known as the Linnea Eleanor Rutkowski Food Distribution Hub. Rutkowski passed away in May of 2016, at the age of 66. A Naperville resident for nearly 40 years, Rutkowski pitched in to help at Loaves & Fishes when it was first getting its start.

Renaming in response to gift from Gustafson Family Foundation

The renaming came about in response to a generous gift to the food pantry from the Gustafson Family Foundation Fund of DuPage Foundation. Linnea is Al Gustafson’s sister.

“We are so very proud to support the good work of Loaves & Fishes, especially during this time of urgent need, and grateful that our investment celebrates the life of Linnea,” said Al Gustafson of the Gustafson Family Foundation in a news release.

Aurora Loaves & Fishes hub helped expand distribution capabilities

The Aurora hub was opened in 2021. The approximately 30,000-square-foot space is used to help expand the pantry’s services to those in need in Kane, Kendall, DuPage and Will counties.

The gift from the Gustafson Family Foundation, officials say, will help Loaves & Fishes continue those efforts.

“This is truly a transformative gift,” added Mike Havala, President/CEO of Loaves & Fishes Community Services. “It is making a tremendous impact for families in need. We are very grateful to the Gustafson Family for their commitment to food security.”

The site offers on-site curbside grocery pick-up, and serves as a spot for food processing and storage.

Photo courtesy: handout, Loaves & Fishes

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!