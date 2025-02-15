Local agencies look to Make Kindness Count, collecting stories of doing good

A group of local agencies are “kind” of on a mission…looking for 1,000 stories about how community members put kindness into action.

Make Kindness Count campaign

It’s all part of the Make Kindness Count campaign, an annual initiative put forth by KidsMatter and the Collaborative Youth Team of Illinois.

Once collected, the stories will be shared with the public, to highlight those positive acts and keep the kindness flowing.

“When we all adopt the approach that ‘kindness begins with me,’ we can take actions to be kind within our families, schools, faith groups and communities,” said Nina Menis, CEO & executive director of KidsMatter in a news release. “We’re excited to invite everyone to share stories of how they’ve been kind and how they’re taking action to build community and belonging.”

Stories of kindness can be submitted online

The stories will be gathered through the end of March through web submissions. But the public is also encouraged to share their kind acts on social media, using the hashtags #MakeKindnessCount, #KindnessCounts, #RandomActsOfKindness, #KidsMatter, or #SpreadLove.

Those needing a little inspiration can take a peek at some past campaigns to kick off some kindness. Any way that you’ve lifted someone up with your actions, organizers say, is fair game to share.

Groups involved lead through kindness, encouragement

The groups leading the campaign have incorporated kindness and encouragement as part of their own missions.

KidsMatter is a Naperville nonprofit that helps kids become their best selves, making positive choices.

The Collaborative Youth Team of Illinois is a coalition of more than 36 organizations and agencies that also serve youth, promoting their health and well-being.

They’ve been lent a hand for the campaign by Angelic Kindness Charity, Captivating Signs, and the City of Naperville, with streetlight banners reminding all to Make Kindness Count displayed throughout downtown Naperville.

