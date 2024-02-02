Local Naperville groups save lives with a sweetheart of an offer

Four local groups are coming together with a sweetheart of a deal for local businesses through a special program called “Make Naperville a Cardiac Conscious Community.” It’s a new initiative to place more Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) within businesses and the community.

These life-saving devices can make a big difference in the event of a cardiac arrest. Now, for a limited time, AED’s will be available at a lower price thanks to a public service campaign.

Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, CAPS, Rotary and Fire Department come together

“The AED program is a combination. Both an area, Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Naperville Rotary Club, the Community Appreciates Public Service CAPS and then the Naperville Fire Department to make AEDS, automatic external defibrillators, accessible to the community more so than they already are. And in that program, we’re looking at getting businesses to buy into purchasing one inside of each business, making it more accessible to the community,” said Douglas J Erwin, Division Chief with the Naperville Fire Department.

First 20 businesses only for this sweetheart deal

The first 20 businesses to apply can purchase an AED for $500, as compared to a $2,000 retail price for the device. The offer also comes with the added bonus of on-site training by the Naperville Fire Department for the staff.

AEDs save lives

It’s a deal that can make a difference, said Chief Erwin.

“What we’ve seen over the last couple of years with sudden cardiac arrests in the football eye, in the public community and even here in Naperville, we had three confirmed saves last year just by having AEDs on site,” said Chief Erwin.



“Fire department officials ask local businesses to help make Naperville a heart-friendly city by signing up for the program on the NFD website” NFDPublicEducation@naperville.il.us.

