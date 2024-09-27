Local officials ask community to report, not repost, any school threats

Local officials have come together to ask the community to stop the posting and sharing of school threats, and instead, just report them.

Lawmakers and school officials address threats and their impact

The police chiefs of Aurora and Naperville, superintendents of Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204, and the state’s attorneys of Will and DuPage counties have put out a letter to the community, addressing the topic of “threats against our school communities.”

The letter references recent incidents impacting both local school districts, as well as others in the region, saying threats cause “significant disruptions” to learning, forcing resources to be diverted to address them, and leaving the school community uneasy about safety.

Naperville and Aurora authorities say to report, not repost

Authorities ask parents to talk to their children about school threats and the importance of reporting them to authorities rather than sharing them with others. They note spreading rumors “has the potential to cause great confusion and anxiety.” Posting such rumors on social media, or spreading them through text messaging or in a call should be avoided.

Threats are a serious matter, and have consequences, say officials

They also ask parents to talk to their kids about how serious making a threat against a person or place is, reminding them that it is not a joking matter. Any comments about bringing a weapon to school, hurting someone else, or “causing general chaos” are seen as threats. Authorities say they will investigate such matters thoroughly, bringing legal or school disciplinary action against perpetrators as appropriate.

“See Something, Say Something”

The community is also reminded if they “See Something, Say Something.” Anyone with information about a threat of violence should alert school administrators and local law enforcement. This goes for spoken, written, or online threats, as well as threatening gestures or body language.

Authorities say they hope by “working together, we can reduce the frequency of threats against our schools, calm general anxiety about school safety, and refocus community dialogue on more positive topics, like the growth and education of our children.”

