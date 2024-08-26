Local students win the 2024 YMCA National Judicial Competition

Three Naperville-area high school students were recognized at the 2024 YMCA National Judicial Competition (NJC) for their performances in courtroom simulations.

Students from Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central High School honored

Akshara Arvind and Mannsha Assudani from Waubonsie Valley High School were named 2024 NJC champions for their excellent performance in appellate court simulations, according to a news release from the Illinois YMCA Youth and Government.

Meanwhile, Naperville Central High School student Nina Rao was recognized as the Best Attorney at the competition for her persuasive courtroom arguments and presence.

The teens’ legal prowess and advocacy skills earned them distinctions in a competition that featured over 300 participants from 17 states.

“Their success at the National Judicial Competition is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and passion for the legal process as well as the caliber of our state program,” said Amy Plummer, CEO of Illinois YMCA Youth and Government. “We are excited to see what the future holds for these talented young leaders.”

About the YMCA National Judicial Competition

The NJC is a competitive event that brings high school students from YMCA Youth and Government programs across the country to engage in trial and appellate court simulations.

Each state program selects students from their state to take part.

This year’s event took place in St. Paul, Minnesota, from July 29 through Aug. 1.

Photos courtesy: Illinois YMCA Youth and Government. (l to r) Mannsha Assudani, Akshara Arvind, and Nina Rao

