Location Regulations Set For Cannabis Businesses in Unincorporated DuPage County

The DuPage County Board has approved location regulations for adult-use cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas of DuPage County.

Cannabis Businesses Site Regulations

At their meeting on Tuesday, the board voted the new regulations through as an amendment to the DuPage County Zoning Ordinance. They stipulate that adult-use cannabis establishments may not be located in either residential neighborhoods or downtown areas. They have to be put on major roadways, and on a lot that’s at least 25,000-square-feet to allow for adequate parking.

Additionally, they have to be located away from schools, daycares, and group homes. They also may not reside on government-controlled land.

Topic of Cannabis Sales Revisited

The DuPage County Board had asked staff to develop the regulations at their June 28 meeting. The board had previously voted in October 2019 to ban the businesses in unincorporated DuPage, but decided to revisit the topic.

Over the past few months, the county’s Development Committee and the Zoning Board of Appeals set up a public hearing, and opened up a public comment period on the potential guidelines for the cannabis businesses. Those businesses include adult-use cultivation centers, craft growers, dispensing organizations, infusing organizations and transporting organizations.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

