Lola’s Handcrafted Churros opens Monday in downtown Naperville

A taste of something sweet is coming soon to downtown Naperville.

Lola’s Handcrafted Churros will open Monday, Sept. 28, at 8 W. Jefferson Ave.

A fresh batch of sweetness downtown

The shop offers a variety of handcrafted sweets and beverages, from churros and soft serve to milkshakes and fizzy refreshers.

Churro flavors include classic cinnamon sugar, Biscoff cookie butter, cookies and cream, and strawberry and fruity pebbles.

Customers can also order churro sundaes, with options like s’mores, pistachio, or Nutella and strawberries.

Lola’s owner Mayra Serna said she was especially excited to open a Naperville location because of the “wonderful energy downtown.”

“We’re looking forward to creating that same feeling of community here and sharing something that we’ve put so much heart into building,” Serna said.

Lola’s serves up third location in Naperville

Downtown Naperville will be Lola’s third location, with stores already in Lisle and Yorkville.

“For me, expanding has never been just about opening another location,” Serna said. “It’s about being able to reach more families, meet new people, and become part of another community. Every location we’ve opened has its own special meaning to us, and we’re very grateful for the communities that have supported Lola’s along the way.”

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