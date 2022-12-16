Longtime Edward-Elmhurst Health Leader Mary Lou Mastro To Retire

After 45 years in the healthcare industry, Mary Lou Mastro, MS, RN, FACHE, CEO of the South Region for the NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH), has announced her retirement

Will Miss “Second Home” of 34 Years

“Although I am excited to join my husband in retirement, I will miss the place that has been my second home for 34 years,” said Mastro in a press release. “My journey has been one of immense joy, deep friendships and personal growth. It has been an honor to serve with trustees, physicians, leaders and employees who consistently demonstrate remarkable expertise, dedication, empathy and professionalism. We worked hard to create an award-winning organization focused on safe, seamless and personal care. We remained steadfast in our mission to advance the health of our communities and serve with kindness and compassion.”

Mastro’s Titles Throughout The Years

The Lombard native has racked up an impressive resume. Getting her start as a staff nurse at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago, Mastro first joined Edward in 1988 as Director of Cardiovascular Services. Future titles would include Executive Director of the Edward Cardiovascular Institute, CEO of Linden Oaks at Edward, and Vice President, Architectural and Construction Services for Edward, among others.

She took over as President and CEO of Edward Hospital in 2013, serving in that role until 2017. During her tenure, a number of walk-in clinics were opened in neighboring cities, as was the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center in Hinsdale.

She landed as System CEO for EEH in January 2017. In her time there, the health system achieved recognition four years in a row as a Merative 15 Top Health Systems.

Overseeing Third Largest Health System In State

Upon the merger of Edward-Elmhurst Health with Northshore University HealthSystem in January 2022, Mastro shifted into her current role overseeing the south region of the third largest health system in the state.

“I’ve been fortunate to share Lou’s vision of partnership and witness firsthand her tireless dedication to bringing our two organizations together to deliver exceptional community-connected care,” said J.P. Gallagher, President and CEO, NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health. “Anyone who works with Lou knows that her devotion, intelligence, tenacity and commitment to doing the right thing allows her to achieve anything she sets her mind to. She looks at every decision through the lens of our people and our patients – a legacy we will continue at NS-EEH.”

Her retirement becomes effective December 31, 2022.

Mastro’s Successor

Taking over for Mastro in her role as President of the South Region of NS-EES will be Joseph Dant. Dant is currently serving as President of Edward Hospital.

Sliding into Dant’s spot will be Yvette Saba, BSN, MSN, who is currently System Vice President, Operations, EEH.

Both of those promotions will take effect January 1, 2023.

“We are fortunate to have a deep and talented executive team to draw from,” said Gallagher. “Having proven leaders across the organization who are ready for their next challenge is a strength of the system that allows us to continue moving forward without skipping a beat.”

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

