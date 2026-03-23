Longtime Naperville civic leader recognized for her far-reaching impact   

For nearly five decades, Rosemary Macko Wisnosky has been making an impact in Naperville — and beyond — through her roles as a civic leader, businesswoman, and volunteer.

The Naperville City Council recently recognized Wisnosky for her contributions, which came shortly after the completion of her 14-year role as the Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic. Mayor Scott Wehrli issued Wisnosky a proclamation at the council’s Wednesday, March 18, meeting.

Wisnosky shares experiences in one of Naperville’s sister cities

Holding up a sign that read, “Napervillska Ulica,” which is Romanian for “Naperville Street,” Wisnosky shared her recent experience in Nitra, one of Naperville’s three sister cities, at the council meeting.

“It’s wonderful, and very well respected,” Wisnosky said as she displayed the weather-worn sign, which was recently replaced after first being installed in Nitra about 30 years ago.

To Wehrli and other city leaders, Wisnosky added, “I hope that you will find a very special place for (the sign) in the city of Naperville.”

Wisnosky, in her remarks, singled out one person for supporting her throughout her service opportunities in Naperville and in other areas of the globe.

“Thank you to my husband Dennis for all of the support over 63 years, and for all of the support that he’s given me for these many, many years, where we’ve both been involved with my Slovak heritage, and his Polish heritage,” Wisnosky said.

New Slovak Honorary Consulate praises Wisnosky for her impact

Joseph Seliga, of Chicago, is the current Honorary Consulate of the Slovak Republic. He praised Wisnosky — and Naperville — for the support given to the European nation over the years.

“Rosemary is a distinguished Naperville resident who … has served in so many roles in supporting the city of Naperville and supporting the Slovak people in Illinois,” Seliga said. “It’s an honor for me to follow in her footsteps.”

The city of Naperville is not the only government to recognize Wisnosky for her mission-minded work, Seliga said.

“Rosemary was recognized by the Slovak government in January,” Seliga said, pointing out the Foreign Ministry of Slovakia issued her its Distinguished Medal for Service. Andrej Droba, ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the U.S., also recently gave Wisnosky an emeritus title.

Seliga said the Slovakian government also recognized Dennis Wisnosky for his role in strengthening relations between the two countries. Droba issued him a Certificate of Appreciation and an Ambassador’s Medal of Service.

“He has supported Rosemary in her work for over 14 years as Honorary Consul, being with her as she has served the Slovak people,” Seliga said. “Dennis has served the Slovak people as well.”

Wisnosky’s myriad contributions outlined in proclamation

While Wisnosky’s nearly decade-and-a-half role as Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic was a key part of the city’s recent recognition, the proclamation outlines the full impact the longtime Napervillian has made throughout her 46 years of service.

Wehrli, who personally handed out the recognition, described the occasion as “a special proclamation for a young lady who has done an awful lot in our community, as well for the country of Slovakia.”

Wisnosky’s other roles over the years have included membership to the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as civic engagement in the Rotary Club of Naperville and a founding board membership with the Slovak American Cultural Society of the Midwest.

She also served as a member of the Naperville Sister Cities Commission when it was founded in 1993, and played a foundational role in the ensuing years of forging partnerships between Naperville and Nitra. Her contributions in that capacity were recognized through her naming as an Honorary Citizen of Nitra in 2000, and a Medal of Honor from the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Washington, D.C., in 2001.

Some of Wisnosky’s other contributions over the years have included service as a trustee of Benedictine University, support for international diplomacy efforts through the NATO expansion, and environmental stewardship work with The Conservation Foundation.

Naperville’s two other sister cities are in the Mexican communities of Cancun and Patzcuaro.

Photo courtesy: City of Naperville

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