Mahjong clubs gaining popularity around Naperville

For the last decade, Nita Barshefsky has spent her Friday mornings at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 Jackson Ave., running games with the Naperville Park District’s Mahjong Club.

“Everybody plays mahjong now,” Barshefsky said.

Naperville residents get into the game

The global game with hundreds of years of history is gaining popularity among Naperville residents – but has long been a favorite of the park district’s Mahjong Club.

“(The club) has been meeting for probably 20 years now,” Barshefsky said. “It’s really a social thing.”

Barshefsky, a retired teacher, occasionally hosts mahjong lessons on Thursdays at the Riverwalk Center, but on Fridays…

“We ask that people do know how to play before they come in here,” said Barshefsky. “You can’t just sit here and watch the game and learn how to play, you really need instruction.”

‘Make order out of chaos’

Mahjong originated in China, making its way to the United States at the start of the 20th century.

“You’re trying to make order out of chaos using tiles,” said Barshefsky. “Each person has a rack in front of them, and the tiles are set up two deep face down going across the rack. You’re trying to match a hand on the card, using your tiles by picking, throwing, and keeping what you need.”

It’s a game, Barshefsky said, that requires some strategy… and some luck.

“Everybody doesn’t become obsessed like some of us do, I can’t understand it,” said Barshefsky.

A new mahjong gathering pops up at Schmaltz Deli

Just across the city’s border at Schmaltz Delicatessen, 3011 Ogden Ave. in Lisle, members of Naperville’s Congregation Beth Shalom (CBS) have recently started gathering for a traditional Jewish dinner, followed by some mahjong matches.

“We started this up in September, we’re playing once a month,” said Steph Matthews, CBS mahjong leader. “This event has drawn in a lot of different people. Some new people (or) people that we haven’t seen around in a while.”

According to Matthews, Jewish women started playing mahjong in the mid-20th century to create a “sense of cultural continuity.”

“My grandma plays, so I wanted to learn,” said 12-year-old Emma.

But it’s not just women who get in on the tile-flipping fun. The 20-person mahjong crew at Schmaltz included Jeff, who was in the midst of a successful night.

“I won today, now isn’t that something?” said Jeff. “(I) had a nice brisket sandwich and I’m rolling, I’m feeling really good.”

Though the rugelach was coming out of the kitchen thick and fast, for Matthews, seeing her congregation enjoy her favorite game was the real treat.

“I think that they all appreciate the food and the laughter. It’s just a fun evening,” Matthews said.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!