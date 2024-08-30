Maintenance work at two downtown Naperville parking decks starts Sept. 3

Maintenance work at two downtown Naperville parking decks will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 3, according to a news release from the city of Naperville.

Both the Municipal Center Parking Deck at 400 S. Eagle St., and the Van Buren Parking Deck at 43. W. Van Buren Ave. will undergo some upgrades, as part of a multi-year maintenance plan.

Municipal Center Parking Deck maintenance work

The work at the Municipal Center Parking Deck will take place on its upper level, and will include concrete surface repairs, ADA sidewalk fixes, and sealants of joints.

These will take place in a two-phased plan, with the east side of the lot to be tackled first. Parking will be restricted in that area until work is completed. Crews will then shift to the west side of the lot, which will then be closed during its upgrade.

Each phase should take about four weeks, the city said.

At least one entrance to the lot will be open at all times, but drivers should be aware that there may be isolated closures to both the entrance and the circle during the construction period.

Workers may need to close some accessible parking spaces during the construction process, but will temporarily relocate them, “with a goal of keeping at least four spaces available in the upper level” city officials said.

Though the city hopes to keep as many spaces available as possible during the construction, they remind the public that they can also utilize parking spots at the Water Street Parking Facility, located nearby at 120 S. Water St.

Van Buren Parking Deck also undergoing maintenance

Also slotted for some maintenance is the Van Buren Parking Deck. Work there is predicted to take up to three weeks, and will consist of power-washing, repairs to concrete, and some paint touch-ups.

The power-washing work will be tackled one floor at a time, starting at the fifth level, with crews then circling back to do the other repairs. Sections being worked on will be closed to motorists, with the floor beneath the workspace potentially being closed as well for safety, depending on the work being done.

Most work should take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but some could happen overnight. All lot levels should be open and available to motorists on Saturdays and Sundays.

The maintenance is being done in partnership with J.Gill and Company. City officials say the work on both lots should be completed by the end of October.

Photo courtesy: City of Naperville

