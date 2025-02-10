Make Plans Monday: Naperville-area events from Feb. 10 to 24

By: Kim Pirc, NCTV17
Published: February 10, 2025 at 5:23 PM CST

It’s Make Plans Monday – and we’ve got you covered with a wrap-up of Naperville-area events taking place over the next two weeks, from Feb. 10 to Feb. 24:

February 10 to 13 – Galentine’s Day events in downtown Naperville. Multiple locations, see website for details.

February 10 to 16 – Valentine’s week offers/experiences in downtown Naperville. Multiple locations, see website for details.

February 11 – Naperville Park District Candidate Forum, hosted by NCTV17. Streamed live on NCTV17 website at 7 p.m., available on demand the next day.

February 13 – Love Bug Dance at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St., from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets required.

February 13 to 16 – The 39 Steps presented by North Central College Performing Arts. Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave. See website for times and tickets. 

February 14 to 16 – Beetlejuice Jr. presented by BrightSide Theatre Youth Project. Yellow Box Theater at Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Lane. See website for times and tickets. 

February 15, 16 Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby, DuPage County Fairgrounds (indoor track), 2015 Manchester Rd., Wheaton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. See website for registration details.

February 15 and 17 – Winter Birds – Free Nature Discovery Days by Naperville Park District. Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road. Free event geared for ages 4 to 10. 9 a.m to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 17

February 15 to 23 Juniper Junction – a large-scale model train display in the Firefly Pavilion at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. Entrance included with arboretum admission.

February 15 – ISHQ – Bollywood Valentine’s DJ Party, The Matrix Club, 808 Illinois Rt. 59, 9 p.m. See website for ticket information.

February 15 and 16 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

February 18 – Game On! Trivia Night, NCTV17 FUNdraiser at Meg’s Lounge in The Matrix Club, 808 IL. Rt. 59. Doors open at 6 p.m., trivia at 7 p.m. Registration required.

February 19 – Honors Choral Invitational Festival at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 7 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 20 “It Takes a Village, A Journey of Culture, Perseverance, and Courage” film discussion with writer/producer Antonia C. Harlan, hosted by Naperville Neighbors United at Nichols Library Community Room, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free event, registration required.

February 20 – Jazz Big Band Winter Concert at North Central College’s Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave., 7:30 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 21 – A Night of Broadway: Gala and Concert, Illinois Conservatory for the Arts fundraiser, held at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., events begin at 5 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 21 – Mardi Gras Casino, Naperville Responds for Veterans fundraiser, Naperville VFW, 908 Jackson Ave., 6 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22 Naperville Winter Ale Fest, Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr., noon to 4 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22 and 23 Bonsai Silhouette Show, The Morton Arboretum,  4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. Entrance included with arboretum admission.

February 22 and 23 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

