Make Plans Monday: Naperville-area events from Feb. 10 to 24

It’s Make Plans Monday – and we’ve got you covered with a wrap-up of Naperville-area events taking place over the next two weeks, from Feb. 10 to Feb. 24:

February 10 to 13 – Galentine’s Day events in downtown Naperville. Multiple locations, see website for details.

February 10 to 16 – Valentine’s week offers/experiences in downtown Naperville. Multiple locations, see website for details.

February 11 – Naperville Park District Candidate Forum, hosted by NCTV17. Streamed live on NCTV17 website at 7 p.m., available on demand the next day.

February 13 – Love Bug Dance at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St., from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets required.

February 13 to 16 – The 39 Steps presented by North Central College Performing Arts. Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave. See website for times and tickets.

February 14 to 16 – Beetlejuice Jr. presented by BrightSide Theatre Youth Project. Yellow Box Theater at Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Lane. See website for times and tickets.

February 15, 16 – Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby, DuPage County Fairgrounds (indoor track), 2015 Manchester Rd., Wheaton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. See website for registration details.

February 15 and 17 – Winter Birds – Free Nature Discovery Days by Naperville Park District. Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road. Free event geared for ages 4 to 10. 9 a.m to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 17

February 15 to 23 – Juniper Junction – a large-scale model train display in the Firefly Pavilion at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. Entrance included with arboretum admission.

February 15 – ISHQ – Bollywood Valentine’s DJ Party, The Matrix Club, 808 Illinois Rt. 59, 9 p.m. See website for ticket information.

February 15 and 16 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

February 18 – Game On! Trivia Night, NCTV17 FUNdraiser at Meg’s Lounge in The Matrix Club, 808 IL. Rt. 59. Doors open at 6 p.m., trivia at 7 p.m. Registration required.

February 19 – Honors Choral Invitational Festival at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 7 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 20 – “It Takes a Village, A Journey of Culture, Perseverance, and Courage” film discussion with writer/producer Antonia C. Harlan, hosted by Naperville Neighbors United at Nichols Library Community Room, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free event, registration required.

February 20 – Jazz Big Band Winter Concert at North Central College’s Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave., 7:30 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 21 – A Night of Broadway: Gala and Concert, Illinois Conservatory for the Arts fundraiser, held at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., events begin at 5 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 21 – Mardi Gras Casino, Naperville Responds for Veterans fundraiser, Naperville VFW, 908 Jackson Ave., 6 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22 – Naperville Winter Ale Fest, Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr., noon to 4 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22 and 23 – Bonsai Silhouette Show, The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. Entrance included with arboretum admission.

February 22 and 23 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

If you have an event to share, send us a tip!