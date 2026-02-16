Man accused of robbing car passenger at gunpoint in Naperville

A Minooka man was arrested after allegedly taking a cell phone from a passenger in a car in Naperville at gunpoint, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville police chief.

Timmothy Hadley, 18, has been charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon – no FOID, and six counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault.

Hadley appeared in DuPage County court on Friday, where a judge denied his request for pre-trial release.

Hadley allegedly approached car after it was boxed in

The incident took place on November 24, 2025, shortly after 9:10 p.m. Four people driving through downtown Naperville in a black Honda Pilot said they were being followed by a white Nissan Sentra and a Grey Kia.

Once the Pilot got near the intersection of Sleigh and School streets, it was allegedly boxed in by the two cars, with the Nissan pulling in front and the Kia behind.

A person, later identified as Hadley. then got out of the back of the Sentra. He allegedly approached the Honda while wearing a hoodie and balaclava face mask, holding a handgun. Police say he then tried opening the driver’s side door with no success, and then moved to the back window, telling one of the car’s occupants to give him his cell phone.

After getting the phone, Hadley allegedly then threw it on the ground before getting into the Nissan and fleeing.

Car passengers claim they had encounter with Hadley earlier that night

Authorities say they identified Hadley as a suspect following an investigation. The occupants of the Pilot also claimed they had an encounter with him two to three hours earlier in the night.

Hadley was taken into custody on Feb. 11, 2026, during a traffic stop.

Actions like these “will not be tolerated” says DuPage state’s attorney

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said this type of activity “will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law.”

“The allegations Mr. Hadley stopped a vehicle, disguised his identity, armed himself with a gun and then approached the vehicle and robbed one of the occupants are outrageous,” Berlin said in the news release.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres commended his officers for their continued efforts to keep the city safe

“Acts of targeted, armed violence threaten the sense of safety our community expects and deserves,” Arres said.

Hadley’s next court date is set for March 9.

Photo: Handout, DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office

