Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Naperville Saturday

A woman died after being found with multiple stab wounds in a home in south Naperville on Saturday morning, according to a news release by the Naperville Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m., after receiving a call reporting that someone was not breathing.

When police arrived at the home, they found several people inside, including a woman with several stab wounds. First responders from the Naperville Fire Department took the woman to a local hospital where she later died.

The DuPage County Coroner is investigating the exact cause of death.

Man arrested after initial investigation into stabbing

Authorities say a man has been placed under arrest, after a preliminary investigation.

Police are currently not releasing the names of any of the parties involved, pending further investigation.

