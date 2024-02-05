Man dies after his car crashes into a tree in Naperville

A 51-year-old Naperville man died after his car struck a tree on Sunday, Feb. 4, according to a news release from the Will County Coroner’s office.

Car crossed opposite lanes of traffic, struck tree

The Naperville Police Department said the initial investigation shows that the man was driving southbound on Naper Boulevard in a blue Toyota Scion around 7:00 p.m. As the car approached 87th Street, it veered across the northbound lanes, left the roadway, and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was later identified by the Will County Coroner as Naperville resident David Overstreet. Final cause of death is still pending, as the coroner awaits toxicology, police, and autopsy reports.

Police seek information on crash

Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.

