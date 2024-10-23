Man gets 12-year prison sentence for supplying drugs causing Naperville man’s fatal overdose

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for supplying the heroin and fentanyl which caused a Naperville man’s fatal overdose.

Shawn Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to drug induced homicide in the matter on Tuesday, Oct. 22, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Judge Daniel Guerin handed down the sentence later that day.

Fatal overdose from combination of drugs

The victim in the case, a 23-year-old Naperville man, was found dead on Nov. 27, 2022, in a bedroom in his family’s home.

The autopsy determined the man’s death was caused by a mix of fentanyl, heroin, diphenhydramine, and trazodone. Diphenydramine is an over-the-counter medication, more commonly known as Benadryl, and trazodone had been prescribed to the man.

But an investigation by the Naperville Police Department would find that the fentanyl and heroin were sold to the man by Smith.

Undercover investigation leads to Smith’s arrest

Naperville police set up an undercover operation, contacting Smith for a purported purchase of illegal drugs, set to take place on Dec. 5, 2022.

Officers nabbed Smith as he was on his way to the meeting, pulling him over and taking him into custody.

“Message of deterrence to any would-be drug dealers”

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said he hoped the sentencing would stand as a warning to other drug dealers.

“Judge Guerin’s twelve-year-sentence today sends a message of deterrence to any would-be drug dealers that if you supply illegal drugs that result in the death of another person, you will be arrested, charged and face a significant amount of time behind bars if found guilty,” Berlin said. “This young man’s tragic death is yet another stark reminder of the deadly consequences of illegal narcotics.”

Smith must serve 75% of his sentence before he’ll become eligible for parole.

