Man sentenced to 20 years for Naperville home invasion

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2022 Naperville home invasion, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Tuesday.

Sentencing comes three years after the crime

At the time he committed the crime, 28-year-old Adam Stone had been on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery charges in April of that same year.

After being denied pretrial release at his initial court appearance on Aug. 8, 2022, he was taken into police custody, where he’s remained since. He was found guilty on May 6, 2025, of two counts of felony home invasion, following a two-day bench trial.

Stone broke into home ex-girlfriend was visiting

The crime took place on Aug. 6, 2022. Naperville police say just after 4:10 a.m., they responded to a call of a home break-in on Smokey Court, where they found Stone being held down by several men outside the residence.

An investigation revealed that Stone’s ex-girlfriend was living at that house. He had gone to the home, broken a basement window, and entered the residence. While inside, he fought with the occupants of the home, who eventually forced him out.

According to police, he returned about 15 minutes later, and “threw a landscape brick through the front window of the residence, and threw landscape bricks at the windows of vehicles parked in the home’s driveway.”

State’s attorney says sentence sends a message

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said Stone’s actions instilled fear in the victims and the community.

“We all have the right to feel safe and secure in our homes. Our homes are our sanctuaries that provide us with safety and security, and when Mr. Stone broke into the victim’s home, he not only shattered the feeling of security the homeowners previously enjoyed, he also set an entire community on edge,” said Berlin in the news release.

Berlin emphasized that the length of Stone’s sentence reflects the severity of his offense.

“Judge O’Connell’s twenty-year sentence sends the crystal-clear message that in DuPage County, we will not stand for this type of violent behavior and anyone engaged in such behavior will find themselves facing serious consequences,” said Berlin.

