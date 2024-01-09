Man with gun charged with stolen car possession, trespassing in Naperville apartment

A Hanover Park man was arrested last weekend after authorities say he allegedly fled a stolen car he was in, and then entered a Naperville apartment, then showing residents a handgun.

Jonathan P. Awad, 20, was charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, trespass to residence and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting or obstructing a police officer, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Incident began with stolen car discovery

Authorities say that on Jan. 6 around 4:26 a.m., Naperville police officers responded to the 1600 block of Country Lakes Dr, Naperville, where a stolen car was found parked in a lot.

Officers tried to contact the occupant, later identified as Awad. He then allegedly fled on foot into an apartment unit close by. However police say they learned he had entered against the residents’ wishes and did not leave when asked.

The residents were able to safely exit the apartment without incident, while Awad remained inside, authorities said. The residents told police Awad had shown several of them a handgun.

Suspect holed up in apartment for several hours

The Naperville Police Department Special Response Team and crisis negotiators worked for several hours to get Awad to exit the apartment, police said. He eventually did so willingly, and was arrested without incident.

Photo Courtesy: Naperville Police Department

