Mandy Patinkin to perform in concert at COD’s McAninch Arts Center

Tony and Emmy award-winning actor, singer, and storyteller Mandy Patinkin is coming to College of DuPage’s McAninch Arts Center (MAC) this October.

He’ll be performing “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE,” with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and Oct. 14.

Patinkin’s extensive career

Patinkin is known for his large body of work, both on stage and screen. A decorated Broadway veteran, he received a Tony Award for his role as Che in “Evita,” and a nomination for his performance in the title role in “Sunday in the Park with George.”

On the small screen, he earned an Emmy for his role in “Chicago Hope.” He’s also well known for roles on “Homeland,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Dead Like Me.” On the big screen, he’s appeared in films including “Yentl,” “Ragtime,” “Dick Tracy,” and “Alien Nation,” and portrayed the often-quoted Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride.”

He’s also frequently performed in concert, starting off in 1989. He’s traveled in concert throughout North America, overseas, and has taken his act both on and off Broadway. Patinkin has also released a number of albums, including “Mandy Patinkin” and “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Dress Casual,” as well as a collection of songs sung entirely in Yiddish.

The BEING ALIVE concert

For Patinkin’s BEING ALIVE concert, he’ll be accompanied by music director, conductor and pianist Adam Ben-David. The show will be a mix of Patinkin’s best-loved Broadway and classic American songs.

Offerings will include numbers by Stephen Sondheim, Harry Chapin, Rufus Wainwright, Randy Newman, and more.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. They may be purchased online through the MAC’s website, or through the MAC Box Office at 425 Fawell Blvd, Glen Ellyn.

Photo credit: mandypatinkin.org

