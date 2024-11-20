Marmion Academy becoming co-ed after nine decades of all-boys tradition

After more than nine decades as an all-boys school, Marmion Academy in Aurora will become co-ed.

School officials announced the change in a press release on Tuesday.

Co-ed model could be put into place as early as 2026-27 school year

The college-prep high school could shift to a co-ed model as early as the 2026-27 academic year, following a Nov. 16 vote by the Marmion Abbey chapter of monks to put the change into motion.

“Throughout our long history, Marmion Academy has implemented changes in its structure, while remaining true to our values of academic achievement, spiritual formation, and character development for our students,” Abbot Joel Rippinger, OSB said in the news release. “After a year of intense study, discernment and prayerful reflection, we’ve determined that it was the right time to make this change. Our values, rooted in the Catholic Benedictine tradition, will remain at the heart of our mission.”

Details of Marmion shift to co-ed still taking shape

The initial plan for the shift would start the co-ed model within junior and senior classes, while keeping freshman and sophomore students in single-gender classes. Officials said timelines and exact details are still being determined.

Benefits to making the change

In the news release, Abbot Rippinger noted several benefits to shifting to co-ed classes. For one, he said, it helps students get ready for the diverse world they will encounter upon graduation, promoting “richer discussions” and opportunities for collaboration.

It also gives female students in the area a chance to experience the Benedictine tradition and Catholic education Marmion provides and will help strengthen Marmion and enable its growth, Rippinger said.

Not the first big change in Marmion’s history

The release noted other big shifts Marmion has made throughout its history, such as closing its Lake Street campus in 1971, transitioning from Marmion Military Academy to Marmion Academy in 1994, and closing its residential program in 2002.

School officials said they will be communicating with the entire school community, including parents, students, and faculty, as they move forward with the change to a co-ed model, to ensure a successful and smooth transition.

Photo courtesy: Marmion Academy

