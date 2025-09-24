Max’s Mission murals beautify Naperville with hope and inspiration

Color has arrived at Naperville’s Centennial Park with the addition of four new murals next to the Rothermel Family Skate Facility.

The project is led by Naperville nonprofit Max’s Mission to provide hope to those struggling with mental health challenges or suicide loss.

Max’s Mission was established by Jill and Ray Wijangco to honor the life and legacy of their son Max, who died by suicide in March 2022. The organization provides support, education, and resources to those affected by suicide loss while fostering a strong community of survivorship where individuals can find hope, healing, and connection.

Bringing murals to Centennial Park

“The idea for the murals came shortly after we lost Max. The skatepark was his second home, so we wanted to put something in the skatepark that was colorful and beautiful and provided hope and resources for the people that are here,” said Jill Wijangco, co-founder and executive director of Max’s Mission.

The four murals are featured on two concrete walls measuring 20×5 feet and 24×4 feet. The walls were installed by M/M Peters Construction, Inc. in July, with artist Peter Thaddeus beginning the painting process on Aug. 25 and wrapping up on Sept. 19.

The murals include “Next Chapter,” which features a skater at the center performing a trick and another riding off toward the sun; “988,” the educational component highlighting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number and other symbols of support; “Riding the Wave,” which shows a skater riding colorful waves toward the light, and “Community,” that depicts skaters gathered around the park’s skate bowl.

Deciding on an artist

“Out of everyone that we reached out to, it was an obvious choice, with Peter being local and having been born and raised here. Plus, we felt like he truly understood what we were looking for here at the skate park. So, his renderings from day one really captivated us, and we’re so glad that it all worked out that he’s gotten to be our artist,” said Wijangco.

As for what drew Thaddeus to the project, he said:

“I think that’s life-affirming for people to see themselves depicted in art. Also, I grew up in Naperville, and I have worked to get some color added to the landscape of Naperville for years, specifically for something like this with a public art project. So I’m really happy to be partnered with Max’s Mission to do that,” said Thaddeus.

“We want people to come and have a place where they can feel seen, where they see some vibrant colors in Naperville, and where they can just enjoy themselves with a beautiful backdrop,” he added.

Pitching the idea in 2023

Wijangco noted the project has been a long time in the making, having first reached out to the Naperville Park District for partnership in early 2023 and eventually getting it approved by the park board at its May 8, 2025, meeting.

On Wednesday, Oct.1, at 5 p.m., Max’s Mission will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the park district to celebrate the completion of the murals and thank its donors.

She said several groups made the project possible, including the park district, the JCS Arts, the Health and Education Fund of the DuPage Foundation, the City of Naperville SECA Grant Fund, M/M Peters Construction, Inc., and the Naperville Mental Health Board.

The project reflects a community coming together to support residents while honoring one of the skate park’s former skaters.

“I feel like Max was so much more than a plaque or a bench, and I wanted to do something that would bring hope and light to other people, and that was large and colorful, much the way he was when he was here on this Earth. I like to believe his legacy still carries on through all of us that knew him,” said Wijangco.

Support is available for those facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, or in need of someone to talk to by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

