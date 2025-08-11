McAlister’s Deli opens in north Naperville

On Monday morning, a second McAlister’s Deli opened its doors in Naperville.

The new location, at 1296 E Chicago Ave., serves the north side of the city, while the other, at 2911 95th Street, covers the south.

“South Naperville just seems like a completely different area than the north side of Naperville. So we just wanted to reach a little more out here—Lisle Woodridge, and all of those areas,” said Aaku Patel, district manager for the Hari Group.

McAlister’s Deli brings menu favorites to north Naperville

At the north Naperville location, guests can expect a familiar menu including sandwiches, baked potatoes, salads, and iced tea. Dining services include dine-in, carry-out, delivery, and pick-up.

As an opening day special, the first 50 customers in line received a reward code for one free big tea every week for a year.

The new McAlister’s Deli is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“I’m hoping we reach more people, we reach a little bit more community, and hopefully we are able to just give back to the community as well,” said Patel.

