MCB Science + Health acquires iMed Naperville Medical Office

MCB Science + Health has announced that it has purchased the iMed Naperville Medical Office building located at 1331 West 75th Street from DynaCom Management for $28 million.

MCB Science + Health was established in 2022 to acquire and develop projects serving the life sciences, medical office, and senior housing sectors.

“The MCB Science + Health team brings deep experience in the medical office building sector, an asset class that is thriving, and iMed Naperville is an institutional-quality project offering every important fundamental necessary to ensure its long-term success,” said Wilkingson (Will) Germain, CEO and Managing Partner of MCB Science + Health on the group’s website.

Why did MCB Science + Health purchase the iMed building?

MCB Science + Health acquired the iMed building for its location in the medical corridor, the increasing footprint within the building by Endeavor Health, and the stability of the medical office building sector.

iMed is a four-story 72,000-square-foot building anchored by Endeavor Health since 2015 and had a 96% occupancy rate at the time of sale.

The building features covered patient drop-off and pick-up areas, a two-story atrium entrance, as well as indoor security cameras, programmable lighting controls, and web-based HVAC controls for energy efficiency, according to the DynaCom website.

“After carefully vetting this property, it became clear that the building’s tenant base is exceptionally stable and each group plays an important role in satisfying the ongoing health and wellness needs of the greater Naperville community,” said Germain.

iMed Naperville is also close to five hospitals: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital, Rush-Copley Medical Center, Northwestern Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan, and UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook.

“Equally important is the proximity of the building to major local medical centers, which places these medical practices within easy reach of their patients and related stakeholders,” said Germain.

